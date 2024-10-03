Defense Forces stop active Russian offensive near Pokrovsk - head of the Center for Public Affairs

Ukrainian defenders managed to stop the active offensive of Russian troops near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

"We managed to stop the Russians' active offensive near Pokrovsk for now," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram at 9:42 a.m. today.

Also, according to him, the enemy's attempt to break through to Lyubymivka in Kursk region was also stopped.

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Pokrovske sector, the highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykolaivka.