Defense Forces stop active Russian offensive near Pokrovsk - head of the Center for Public Affairs

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 19407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91518 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159659 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133889 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140821 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138556 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138160 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79728 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106291 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108465 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186353 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138160 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138556 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145275 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136764 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153764 views
Defense Forces stop active Russian offensive near Pokrovsk - head of the Center for Public Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15626 views

Ukrainian defenders stopped an active offensive by Russian troops near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. Over the past day, 142 combat engagements took place, with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.

Ukrainian defenders managed to stop the active offensive of Russian troops near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

"We managed to stop the Russians' active offensive near Pokrovsk for now," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram at 9:42 a.m. today.

Also, according to him, the enemy's attempt to break through to Lyubymivka in Kursk region was also stopped.

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Pokrovske sector, the highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykolaivka.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo

Contact us about advertising