Defense forces are trying to push the Russians out completely in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk

The Ukrainian military is currently repelling enemy attacks in the direction of Liptsy in Kharkiv region. The defense forces are trying to push the occupation forces out completely in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

At the moment (Ukrainian military - ed.) are repelling enemy attacks in the direction of the village of Liptsy. Ukrainian defenders are trying to push the occupation troops completely out in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk, where the enemy tried to gain a foothold in residential buildings, but our defenders are not letting them do so, and the Defense Forces have significantly reduced enemy activity with decisive actions, - Voloshyn said.

Details

According to him, the Defense Forces, in particular, have partially regained positions that were captured by the enemy and destroyed another number of enemies, captured the occupiers.

In that direction, the units continue to perform combat missions within the city limits of Vovchansk in its northern part, carrying out clearing operations, keeping the enemy under fire control, - Voloshyn said.

Addendum

Voloshyn reported that the situation in Kharkiv region remains difficult, but the Defense Forces are stabilizing it, particularly in Vovchansk. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense near Liptsy, Vovchansk and Starytsia, combining assaults with air strikes.