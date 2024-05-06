Defense forces are in control of the situation: Voloshyn on Chasiv Yar

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Defense forces are in control of the situation: Voloshyn on Chasiv Yar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61902 views

Defense forces control the situation around the town of Chasiv Yar, active fighting continues day and night, but the Russian army has not entered the town, despite propaganda statements.

Defense forces control the situation around the town of Chasiv Yar. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN informs.

The situation around the town of Chasiv Yar is such that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation. Over the past week and today, the situation around the city has not changed, and active hostilities continue day and night. However, Russian propaganda periodically makes information claims that their army has already entered the city. There have been no territorial successes of the enemy there in recent days. There is no enemy Russian army in the city 

- He said.

In addition, Voloshyn noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not blow up the bridge over the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

...our units are rebuilding that bridge to have a way of communication. And when the process was underway, and our truck brought construction materials, it was hit by an fpv drone. No one was killed, but the truck was damaged. Ukrainian Armed Forces control the situation in that area as well 

- The spokesman added.

Recall

Earlier, Voloshyn reportedthat the enemy is continuing to try to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the city through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is controlled by the Defense Forces.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising