Defense forces are in control of the situation: Voloshyn on Chasiv Yar

Defense forces control the situation around the town of Chasiv Yar. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN informs.

The situation around the town of Chasiv Yar is such that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation. Over the past week and today, the situation around the city has not changed, and active hostilities continue day and night. However, Russian propaganda periodically makes information claims that their army has already entered the city. There have been no territorial successes of the enemy there in recent days. There is no enemy Russian army in the city - He said.

In addition, Voloshyn noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not blow up the bridge over the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

...our units are rebuilding that bridge to have a way of communication. And when the process was underway, and our truck brought construction materials, it was hit by an fpv drone. No one was killed, but the truck was damaged. Ukrainian Armed Forces control the situation in that area as well - The spokesman added.

Recall

Earlier, Voloshyn reportedthat the enemy is continuing to try to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the city through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is controlled by the Defense Forces.