Danish Prime Minister confirms participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, who confirmed her participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

He spoke about another episode of Russian aerial terror against people and civilian infrastructure, as well as the elimination of its consequences. Discussed joint work with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system, supply ammunition and strengthen Ukraine's energy sector - Zelensky said on Twitter.

He also emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine that the already approved aid packages from partners start arriving on the battlefield.

We also discussed solutions that would help speed up the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine - the President of Ukraine added.

In addition, the Danish Prime Minister confirmed her participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.