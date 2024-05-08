Danish Prime Minister confirms participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy discussed with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen the Russian air terror, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, ammunition supplies, support for the energy sector, accelerating the delivery of aid packages, and speeding up the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, who confirmed her participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.
He spoke about another episode of Russian aerial terror against people and civilian infrastructure, as well as the elimination of its consequences. Discussed joint work with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system, supply ammunition and strengthen Ukraine's energy sector
He also emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine that the already approved aid packages from partners start arriving on the battlefield.
We also discussed solutions that would help speed up the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine
In addition, the Danish Prime Minister confirmed her participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.