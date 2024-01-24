ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Damage to an enterprise and injury to a person: an investigation into the Russian missile attack on Dnipro is launched

Damage to an enterprise and injury to a person: an investigation into the Russian missile attack on Dnipro is launched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24886 views

An investigation has been launched into the rocket attack by the Russian military on the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 24, 2024. The attack injured a local resident, damaged infrastructure and caused financial losses to an industrial enterprise.

After the occupiers' missile attack on Dnipro, which damaged businesses and equipment, the Prosecutor General's Office launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, UNN reports .

Details

Investigation launched into missile attack on Dnipro city 

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on January 24, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro: debris fell on one of the city's industrial enterprises.

Image

According to official information, a local resident was injured and hospitalized. Investigators also recorded damage to the company's building and equipment.

Image

Recall

Two enemy missileswere shot down over Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovs'k region , the debris fell on one of the enterprises in Dnipro, there is a wounded and damaged.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 23 has risen to 10, after two bodies were recovered from under a collapsed five-story building. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

