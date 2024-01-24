Damage to an enterprise and injury to a person: an investigation into the Russian missile attack on Dnipro is launched

After the occupiers' missile attack on Dnipro, which damaged businesses and equipment, the Prosecutor General's Office launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, UNN reports .

Details

Investigation launched into missile attack on Dnipro city - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on January 24, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro: debris fell on one of the city's industrial enterprises.

According to official information, a local resident was injured and hospitalized. Investigators also recorded damage to the company's building and equipment.

Recall

Two enemy missileswere shot down over Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovs'k region , the debris fell on one of the enterprises in Dnipro, there is a wounded and damaged.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 23 has risen to 10, after two bodies were recovered from under a collapsed five-story building. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

russians attack Kherson region: 50-year-old man wounded