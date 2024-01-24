Damage to an enterprise and injury to a person: an investigation into the Russian missile attack on Dnipro is launched
Kyiv • UNN
An investigation has been launched into the rocket attack by the Russian military on the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 24, 2024. The attack injured a local resident, damaged infrastructure and caused financial losses to an industrial enterprise.
After the occupiers' missile attack on Dnipro, which damaged businesses and equipment, the Prosecutor General's Office launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, UNN reports .
Details
Investigation launched into missile attack on Dnipro city
According to the investigation, on January 24, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro: debris fell on one of the city's industrial enterprises.
According to official information, a local resident was injured and hospitalized. Investigators also recorded damage to the company's building and equipment.
Recall
Two enemy missileswere shot down over Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovs'k region , the debris fell on one of the enterprises in Dnipro, there is a wounded and damaged.
The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 23 has risen to 10, after two bodies were recovered from under a collapsed five-story building. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.
