Czech Foreign Minister supports Zelenskyy's “peace plan” in opposition to Petr Pavel's statement on the temporary occupation of Ukraine's territory

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reacted to the statement of Czech President Petr Pavel, who believes that Kyiv should agree that some territories may temporarily remain under Russian control. He emphasized that only the "peace plan" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be trusted. Lipavsky wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

The only peace plan that is credible is President Zelensky's. Who should know better than us that peace talks "about us without us" are a road to hell. This is exactly what I emphasized at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in New York - Lipavsky wrote.

Context

Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, said that Kyiv should accept that some territories may remain under Russian control, at least "temporarily."

Paul predicts that the situation could drag on for years, and the end of the war will probably be somewhere in the middle, without either side being defeated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine statedthat the country will not give up its territories and leave them under the occupation of Russian troops.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit, which will include the release of prisoners, restoration of territorial integrity