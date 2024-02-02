ukenru
Customs clearance of cars in Diia: the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill

Customs clearance of cars in Diia: the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26851 views

A Verkhovna Rada committee has recommended the adoption of a bill that would allow customs clearance of cars through the Diia app to eliminate the human factor and reduce corruption.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy recommended that the Rada adopt draft law No. 10380, which will allow the process of car customs clearance to be transferred to the Diia application. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

The main thing is that it removes the human factor from the process of determining the customs value of a car, which is used to calculate customs duties. After the bill is passed, you will be able to submit a declaration for customs clearance in the app or on the Diia portal. This is an important anti-corruption law

- Fedorov explained. 

The official emphasized that digitalization will make the customs clearance process transparent and fast. And most importantly, it will make any corruption schemes at customs impossible.

Image

Addendum

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy , explained that the draft law provides that before Ukraine gains EU membership status, it will be possible to file an electronic customs declaration through the Diia portal.

According to him, this will simplify and speed up the process of customs clearance of passenger cars, making it more accessible and convenient for citizens and businesses

In addition, an important argument for implementing the customs clearance model proposed in the document is the elimination of the possibility of manipulating the value of a passenger car, i.e., the corruption component at customs.

More than 12 thousand Ukrainians used the car sales service in the Diia app31.01.24, 19:30 • 52142 views

In particular, with , the introduction of the new model eliminates schemes for indicating non-existent damage and malfunctions of a passenger car, eliminates the possibility of changing the car's modification and forging sales contracts, as well as changing the odometer readings.

At the same time , the draft law introduces an electronic database for adjusting the customs value of vehicles, which will contain information on the customs value of new passenger cars, taking into account the make, model, engine displacement, and fuel type.

Recall

Last month, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered a draft law on electronic customs clearance of used cars through the Diia system to reduce corruption and speed up the process.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

