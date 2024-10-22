Currency exchange rates as of October 22: dollar and euro continue to grow
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2833 UAH/USD, devaluing it by 5 kopecks. The dollar and euro also rose in price in banks and exchange offices, with the interbank exchange rate at UAH 41.34-41.36 per dollar.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2833 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.28 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.81 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.15 at the bank
- Euros can be bought for UAH 45.29 and sold for UAH 44.75 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.55, and the euro at UAH 45.20-45.35.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.34 - 41.36 for the dollar and UAH 44.85-44.86 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
