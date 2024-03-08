Currency exchange rate as of March 8: hryvnia strengthened by 18 kopecks overnight

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 38.0836 UAH/$, which strengthened it by 18 kopecks compared to yesterday, according to the NBU, UNN reports.

The official euro exchange rate was set at UAH 41.4883 on March 8. Thus, the hryvnia strengthened by 11 kopecks against the euro compared to the previous day.

According to specialized websites, the dollar can be bought for an average of UAH 38.53 and sold for UAH 38.05 in banks. The euro can be bought for an average of UAH 42.05 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 38.38-38.47, and the euro at UAH 41.89-42.05.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 38.04-38.06 UAH/$ for the dollar and 41.53-41.54 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

