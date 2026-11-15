Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military attack – authorities activate wartime structures

Cuba has activated wartime management structures and stepped up preparations for the population for a possible armed conflict with the United States. The country's President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the measures were a response to threats of military aggression from American politicians and officials. This was reported by the Cuban publication Granma, writes UNN.

Details

During defensive preparedness exercises in the municipality of Boyeros, the Cuban leader emphasized that the country was ready to resist a possible foreign invasion.

We are determined to repel any attempt at foreign military aggression against our country, and we are preparing for it — Díaz-Canel said.

According to him, repeated statements by American representatives about possible military action were what prompted Havana to activate wartime structures even under peacetime conditions.

Cuba is holding large-scale military exercises

Currently, national defense days are organized every week in the country, during which the military, local authorities, and civilians practice actions to be taken in the event of an armed conflict.

Last week, Cuba also held nationwide strategic military exercises called "Moncada-2026."

In the municipality of Boyeros, where José Martí International Airport is located, 36 production and defense brigades are planned to be involved in defensive preparedness activities. Local authorities are also practicing alerting and protecting the population in the event of a direct threat of attack.

At the same time, Díaz-Canel called on Washington to end the economic blockade of the island and rejected claims that Cuba poses a threat to the security of other states.

The president emphasized that the country had no intention of abandoning its socialist course, despite the difficult economic situation and strained relations with the United States.

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