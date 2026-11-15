Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military attack – authorities activate wartime structures

$45.3850.34
ukenru
11:55 PM • 3262 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
11:17 PM • 7208 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
10:38 PM • 10054 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
09:42 PM • 10887 views
Ukraine suffered its third consecutive defeat in the Nations League and came within one step of relegation to the lower division
09:03 PM • 12186 views
Ukrainian F-16s shoot down most of Russia’s jet-powered drones: Defense Ministry asks Canada to expedite the delivery of 20 mm ammunition
08:02 PM • 13982 views
Putin issued an ultimatum to the United Kingdom: it concerns nuclear weapons and Ukraine - The Telegraph
November 14, 05:03 PM • 22091 views
Putin, Trump and Xi to meet next week for talks - Reuters
November 14, 02:59 PM • 34764 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect it
November 14, 01:48 PM • 22640 views
Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - LubinetsVideo
November 14, 01:01 PM • 20247 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
89%
759mm
Popular news
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 22400 views
Land scam near "Bukovel": nearly 10 hectares of Carpathian forest are being returned to the statePhotoNovember 14, 02:48 PM • 8300 views
Scandal in world hockey: IIHF challenges Russia’s return over referees’ possible ties to the Russian FederationNovember 14, 04:08 PM • 8170 views
On November 15, round-the-clock power outages will be in effect in Ukraine - where and for how long there will be no electricityNovember 14, 04:31 PM • 12631 views
Phantom cars will patrol the roads of the Lviv and Odesa regions starting November 16November 14, 05:25 PM • 5162 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 34770 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 22456 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 36395 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 82807 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 81737 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Sean Duffy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Finland
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley and revealed the secret to their relationship12:05 AM • 546 views
Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the titlePhoto11:13 PM • 2078 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planet11:05 PM • 2494 views
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who won10:04 PM • 3616 views
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhoto09:28 PM • 4720 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
SWIFT

Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military attack – authorities activate wartime structures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Cuba has stepped up its defense preparations בעקבות U.S. statements about possible aggression. Exercises are being conducted in the country, and civilians are being involved in the defense.

Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military attack – authorities activate wartime structures

Cuba has activated wartime management structures and stepped up preparations for the population for a possible armed conflict with the United States. The country's President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the measures were a response to threats of military aggression from American politicians and officials. This was reported by the Cuban publication Granma, writes UNN.

Details

During defensive preparedness exercises in the municipality of Boyeros, the Cuban leader emphasized that the country was ready to resist a possible foreign invasion.

We are determined to repel any attempt at foreign military aggression against our country, and we are preparing for it

— Díaz-Canel said.

According to him, repeated statements by American representatives about possible military action were what prompted Havana to activate wartime structures even under peacetime conditions.

Cuba is holding large-scale military exercises

Currently, national defense days are organized every week in the country, during which the military, local authorities, and civilians practice actions to be taken in the event of an armed conflict.

Last week, Cuba also held nationwide strategic military exercises called "Moncada-2026."

In the municipality of Boyeros, where José Martí International Airport is located, 36 production and defense brigades are planned to be involved in defensive preparedness activities. Local authorities are also practicing alerting and protecting the population in the event of a direct threat of attack.

At the same time, Díaz-Canel called on Washington to end the economic blockade of the island and rejected claims that Cuba poses a threat to the security of other states.

The president emphasized that the country had no intention of abandoning its socialist course, despite the difficult economic situation and strained relations with the United States.

The U.S. imposes new sanctions against Cuba - media05.11.26, 20:01 • 7397 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Havana
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Cuba
United States