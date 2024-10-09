Criminal legislation will be amended to reflect the ratification of the Rome Statute: Verkhovna Rada adopts law

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 18774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91338 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140805 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137943 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178555 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169827 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138518 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138119 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79582 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106271 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108445 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186338 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138119 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138518 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136747 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153747 views
Criminal legislation will be amended to reflect the ratification of the Rome Statute: Verkhovna Rada adopts law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18339 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law amending the Criminal Code of Ukraine in accordance with the Rome Statute of the ICC. The amendments provide for stricter punishment for aggression and the introduction of new articles on crimes against humanity.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole a bill by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy aimed at bringing the provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in line with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and ensuring criminal prosecution for the most serious international crimes. UNN reports this with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general No. 11484 on amendments to criminal legislation in connection with the ratification of the Rome Statute

- wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Addendum [1

In August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a draft law aimed at bringing the provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in line with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and ensuring criminal prosecution of the most serious international crimes.

It was proposed to change the titles of some articles of the Criminal Code. In particular, Article 437 "Planning, Preparation, Unleashing and Waging of an Aggressive War" was proposed to be replaced with "The Crime of Aggression" - planning, preparation or unleashing of an aggressive war or military conflict, as well as participation in a conspiracy aimed at committing such actions, which would be punishable by a more severe penalty of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years (currently 7 to 12 years), and for waging an aggressive war or aggressive military actions, by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment (currently 10 to 12 years).

Zelenskyy also proposed to change the title of Article 438, "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War," to "War Crimes." The penalty in this article does not change.

In addition, the Criminal Code is supplemented with new articles, including "Crimes against humanity," i.e., intentional commission as part of a deliberate large-scale or systematic attack on civilians, which is expressed in:

  • persecution of any identifiable group or community, i.e. restriction of fundamental human rights on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious, sexual or other grounds (characteristics) of discrimination defined by international law as unacceptable;
  • deportation of the population, i.e., the forced transfer (expulsion) of one or more persons from the territory in which they legally resided to the territory of another state in the absence of grounds provided for by international law;
  • Forced displacement of the population, i.e., the forced and unjustified transfer (eviction) of one or more persons from the area in which they legally resided to another area within the same state;
  • rape, sexual exploitation, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced sterilization or any other form of sexual violence;
  • slavery or human trafficking;
  • enforced disappearance;
  • illegal deprivation of liberty;
  • torture;
  • other intentional inhuman acts of a similar nature, which are accompanied by the infliction of severe suffering or serious bodily injury or serious harm to mental or physical health.

Such criminal violations are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the Rome Statute with 281 votes. Before the vote, MPs received letters of support from the General Staff and Budanov, although the discussion was tense with arguments for and against.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising