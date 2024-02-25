Crimean Platform Summit to be held in Latvia this year

This year's Crimean Platform Parliamentary Summit will be held in Latvia. This was announced during the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" forum, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said, UNN informs.

"This year we will hold it (the Crimean Platform Summit - ed.) in Latvia," Stefanchuk said.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada reminded that one of the Crimean Platform summits was held in Prague. The event took place in October 2023 and brought together representatives of 70 parliaments and parliamentary organizations.

The Crimean Platform, an international coordination mechanism initiated by Ukraine, was launched at the founding summit in Kyiv in August 2021. The purpose of the platform is to keep Crimea on the international agenda, protect human rights in Crimea, and promote the de-occupation of the peninsula.