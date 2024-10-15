Crimean Gauleiter suggests calling occupied territories of Ukraine “historical”
Kyiv • UNN
Crimean gauleiter Sergei Aksyonov proposed replacing the term "new regions" with "historical regions," claiming that these territories have allegedly always belonged to Russia, as part of a large-scale propaganda campaign to destroy Ukrainian historical and cultural heritage.
Recall
The occupation authorities of Crimea have again appointed Sergei Aksyonov as the "head" of the republic.