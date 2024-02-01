Crimean activist Yevgeny Karakashev released after 6 years in prison

The Crimean activist from Yevpatoria, convicted in Russia, Yevhen Karakashev, has been released from the Balashov prison in Saratov region of the Russian Federation after 6 years in prison. This was reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

It is noted that Karakashev was accused of calling for terrorism in the social network Vkontakte. The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced the Crimean to 6 years in a general regime colony.

Karakashev served part of his sentence in the Correctional Colony-1 of Kabardino-Balkaria, where he was kept almost all the time in a single cell-type facility (SCTF) (the strictest isolation of persistent violators of the established order of serving their sentence from other categories of convicts).

In November 2022, the man was transferred to the Balashiv prison.

In October last year, the Russian occupiers illegally transferred from Crimea the First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal and activists of the Crimean Tatar national movement Asan and Aziz Akhtemov.

