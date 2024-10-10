ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 18614 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140804 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137942 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178550 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Court of Appeal leaves blogger Ostap Stakhiv in custody without bail

Court of Appeal leaves blogger Ostap Stakhiv in custody without bail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12816 views

The Lviv Court of Appeal rejected Ostap Stakhiv's appeal against the preventive measure. The court upheld the decision to hold him in custody without bail until November 30.

On October 10, the Lviv Court of Appeal, which considered the appeal against the measure of restraint against Ostap Stakhiv , decided to uphold the decision of October 2, namely, detention without bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

The meeting started at 14:15. Ostap Stakhiv participated in the meeting online.

Stakhiv's lawyer, Mikhail Magarsky, believes that the suspicion is unfounded and asked to cancel the decision of the Galician court and leave the suspect without a preventive measure.

In his speech, Ostap Stakhiv asked that the ruling of the Halychyna court be canceled as inconsistent with current legislation.

Lviv pseudo-activist Stakhiv was searched25.09.24, 13:44 • 13218 views

Their request to the Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office to impose a preventive measure on me is unfounded, fabricated and generally improper

- Stakhiv said.

In particular, one of Stakhiv's lawyers stated that at the address disclosed by his client, the TCC was located in 2022, and now it is not there.

In his turn, prosecutor Oleh Telefanko insisted on leaving the measure of restraint unchanged. According to him, on January 21, the suspect Stakhiv published information about the location of the military unit. The video he posted on the Internet also shows signs that can be used to determine the location of this military unit.

As a result, the court sided with the prosecution and did not mitigate the measure of restraint. In particular, the judge ruled to uphold the decision of October 2, namely, to keep him in custody without bail until November 30

The court ruled to leave unchanged the decision of October 2, namely, to keep him in custody without bail until November 30

Recall

The Galician District Court of Lviv imposed on Ostap Stakhiv a pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest for 60 days without bail. The blogger is suspected of fraud and disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lvivLviv

