Court of Appeal leaves blogger Ostap Stakhiv in custody without bail

On October 10, the Lviv Court of Appeal, which considered the appeal against the measure of restraint against Ostap Stakhiv , decided to uphold the decision of October 2, namely, detention without bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The meeting started at 14:15. Ostap Stakhiv participated in the meeting online.

Stakhiv's lawyer, Mikhail Magarsky, believes that the suspicion is unfounded and asked to cancel the decision of the Galician court and leave the suspect without a preventive measure.

In his speech, Ostap Stakhiv asked that the ruling of the Halychyna court be canceled as inconsistent with current legislation.

Their request to the Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office to impose a preventive measure on me is unfounded, fabricated and generally improper - Stakhiv said.

In particular, one of Stakhiv's lawyers stated that at the address disclosed by his client, the TCC was located in 2022, and now it is not there.

In his turn, prosecutor Oleh Telefanko insisted on leaving the measure of restraint unchanged. According to him, on January 21, the suspect Stakhiv published information about the location of the military unit. The video he posted on the Internet also shows signs that can be used to determine the location of this military unit.

As a result, the court sided with the prosecution and did not mitigate the measure of restraint. In particular, the judge ruled to uphold the decision of October 2, namely, to keep him in custody without bail until November 30

The Galician District Court of Lviv imposed on Ostap Stakhiv a pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest for 60 days without bail. The blogger is suspected of fraud and disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces.