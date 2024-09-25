Lviv pseudo-activist Stakhiv was searched

The National Police reported that they, together with the SBU, are conducting searches of a Lviv pseudo-activist on suspicion of issuing fake journalist certificates, UNN reports.

According to UNN sources, this is Ostap Stakhiv.

Details

"The National Police together with the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches of a Lviv pseudo-activist who issued fake journalist certificates. Law enforcement officers are documenting the man's fraudulent actions. More details after the completion of investigative actions," the National Police reported on Telegram.

Recall

On November 16, 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine announcedthat it had blocked an anti-Ukrainian network whose members called for a seizure of power under the slogans of "anti-vaccination." The leader of the so-called "anti-vaccinationists," Ostap Stakhiv, was served with a notice of suspicion.

On November 18 of the same year, the Galician District Court of Lviv arrested the leader of the "anti-vaccinationists" Ostap Stakhiv for 2 months with the right to post bail in the amount of almost a million hryvnias.

On December 1 of the same year, Ostap Stakhiv was released from the pre-trial detention center on bail.