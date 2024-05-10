ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Court imposes bail on MP Klochko in the amount of UAH 12 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20677 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has granted bail in the amount of UAH 12 million and other procedural obligations to MP Andriy Klochko, suspected of illegal enrichment in excess of UAH 11 million.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint on MP Andriy Klochko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, in the form of UAH 12 million bail, UNN reports.

... the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and applied a measure of restraint in the form of UAH 12 million bail to the current MP of Ukraine, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 11 million 

- the SAPO said.

Add

The suspect also has the following procedural obligations:

- to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor and court;

- not to leave the city of Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court;

- notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of any change of residence or place of work;

- refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

- to deposit your passport/passports for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authority.

The SAPO added that the bail must be paid no later than five days from the date of imposition of the preventive measure.

The term of the duties imposed on the suspect is until 10.07.2024.

Recall

The NABU and the SAPO served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 11 million to a current MP of Ukraine. 

According to sources of UNN , this is MP from the Servant of the People party, Andriy Klochko.   

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

