Court imposes bail on MP Klochko in the amount of UAH 12 million

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint on MP Andriy Klochko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, in the form of UAH 12 million bail, UNN reports.

... the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and applied a measure of restraint in the form of UAH 12 million bail to the current MP of Ukraine, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 11 million - the SAPO said.

The suspect also has the following procedural obligations:

- to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor and court;

- not to leave the city of Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court;

- notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of any change of residence or place of work;

- refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

- to deposit your passport/passports for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authority.

The SAPO added that the bail must be paid no later than five days from the date of imposition of the preventive measure.

The term of the duties imposed on the suspect is until 10.07.2024.

The NABU and the SAPO served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 11 million to a current MP of Ukraine.

According to sources of UNN , this is MP from the Servant of the People party, Andriy Klochko.