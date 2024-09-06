Court extends Shufrich's arrest until November 4

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest until November 4 for Nestor Shufrych, a member of the Ukrainian parliament of the banned OPFL party, who is accused of treason.

This was reported by Suspilne, UNN.

MP Shufrych's preventive measure was extended, he will be held in custody until November 4 - the statement said.

Suspilne reports that Shufrych himself complained of feeling unwell, saying that it was difficult for him to sit after surgery, so he stood during the meeting. An ambulance was called, and later the politician lost consciousness.

The MP's lawyer said that the court's decision would be appealed.

Shufrich filed a complaint with the SBI against investigators: “I have not been operated on for eight months”

Yesterday, on September 5, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets , denied the information about the alleged death of Nestor Shufrych, which was spread by Ihor Mosiychuk.

On September 4, Suspilne reported that MP Shufrych was summoned to the courtroom by doctors because of his poor health.

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion of high treason on MP Nestor Shufrych.