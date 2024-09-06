Shufrich filed a complaint with the SBI against investigators: “I have not been operated on for eight months”

Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned OPFL party, who is accused of treason and recently underwent surgery to remove two hernias, filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against investigators because, as he said, he was not allowed to undergo medical procedures in the pre-trial detention center for 8 months. Shufrich told this to Suspilne, reports UNN.

Thus, Shufrich personally came to the court hearing on the treason case after the operation. Today, a preventive measure is to be imposed on him.

Shufrych told Suspilne that the defense had appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation to bring to justice those responsible for torture and pressure on the politician in this way.

We wrote (a statement to the SBI - ed.) against the investigators, who, having seven court decisions and a note from the ECHR obliging the Ukrainian government to provide me with treatment, ignored it. And this led to the grave consequences that you are seeing now - Shufrych, who was standing during the meeting, said.

According to him, he feels bad now. Shufrich said that he had asked to join the hearing online today, but he was not allowed to. Therefore, he had to be "drugged with a large amount of medication to come to court.

It is noted that during the meeting, prosecutors requested the extension of the measure of restraint in the form of detention. According to the prosecution, there are risks of absconding, distortion of evidence and influence on witnesses.

The MP's defense lawyers filed a motion to disqualify the judge. Therefore, as of 12 o'clock, a break was announced to determine whether the judge would continue the hearing.

Addendum

Yesterday, on September 5, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets, denied the information about the alleged death of Nestor Shufrych , which was spread by Ihor Mosiychuk.

On September 4, Suspilne reported that MP Shufrych was summoned to the courtroom by doctors because he was feeling unwell.

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion of high treason on MP Nestor Shufrych.