Counteraction to dumping and audit of suppliers: the State Defense Department told on what conditions new tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces were announced

New conditions for lowering the ceiling price and strengthening supplier audits - The State Logistics Operator has announced tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces for the second half of the year with a total value of almost 22.5 billion hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the DOT.

Details

It is noted that purchases will be made in sets according to the updated food catalog. As before, water and bread will be purchased separately. The relevant tenders will be announced next week.

The DOT also said that as part of its anti-dumping efforts, the rate of reduction of the ceiling price will no longer exceed 40%. Previously, it could reach 50-70%.

Before ordering products from a supplier, the DOT will check warehouses, transportation, and the availability of qualified personnel to ensure that the supplier is ready to fulfill the order.

As for the tenders themselves, the food procurement procedures are now divided into three categories by volume (large, medium and small) and lots. Within each procedure, there is a limit on the number of lots per person.

Three procurement announcements with a total value of almost UAH 22.5 billion have already been posted in the Prozorro system.

"We analyzed the procurement procedures for food in the second quarter and made a number of important changes. All of them are aimed at ensuring continuity of supply and will contribute to better quality of food for the military. These innovations, in particular, were worked out with the market during the consultations that precede the announcement of procurement. Overall, the feedback from the market was positive, and all critical points were taken into account. Therefore, we expect active competition during the auction," said Victoria Vinogradova, Director of Procurement Management at DOT.

Optional

DOT Director General Arsen Zhumadilov said earlier that the situation with food in the Armed Forces has been stabilized. Where there are still interruptions, the problems are being promptly resolved.

"As of today, the situation is stabilized. We are working on a case-by-case basis, and there are still some minor power outages. We already have twice as many suppliers among whom our regions are distributed. We want to ensure that no one supplier takes on too much, so that we don't have the situation that happened in early April with some suppliers," said the DOT director general.

Some former food suppliers have filed complaints with law enforcement agencies about obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces - Zhumadilov