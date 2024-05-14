Counteraction to dumping and audit of suppliers: the State Defense Department told on what conditions new tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces were announced

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Counteraction to dumping and audit of suppliers: the State Defense Department told on what conditions new tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces were announced

Counteraction to dumping and audit of suppliers: the State Defense Department told on what conditions new tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces were announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

The State Defense Ministry announced tenders for the supply of food to the Armed Forces for the second half of the year with a total value of almost UAH 22.5 billion.

New conditions for lowering the ceiling price and strengthening supplier audits - The State Logistics Operator has announced tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces for the second half of the year with a total value of almost 22.5 billion hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the DOT.

Details

It is noted that purchases will be made in sets according to the updated food catalog. As before, water and bread will be purchased separately. The relevant  tenders will be announced next week.  

The DOT also said that as part of its anti-dumping efforts, the rate of reduction of the ceiling price will no longer exceed 40%. Previously, it could reach 50-70%. 

Before ordering products from a supplier, the DOT will check warehouses, transportation, and the availability of qualified personnel to ensure that the supplier is ready to fulfill the order. 

As for the tenders themselves, the food procurement procedures are now divided into three categories by volume (large, medium and small) and lots. Within each procedure, there is a limit on the number of lots per person.

Three procurement announcements with a total value of almost UAH 22.5 billion have already been posted in the Prozorro system.  

"We analyzed the procurement procedures for food in the second quarter and made a number of important changes. All of them are aimed at ensuring continuity of supply and will contribute to better quality of food for the military. These innovations, in particular, were worked out with the market during the consultations that precede the announcement of procurement. Overall, the feedback from the market was positive, and all critical points were taken into account.  Therefore, we expect active competition during the auction," said Victoria Vinogradova, Director of Procurement Management at DOT.

Optional

DOT Director General Arsen Zhumadilov said earlier that the situation with food in the Armed Forces has been stabilized. Where there are still interruptions, the problems are being promptly resolved. 

"As of today, the situation is stabilized. We are working on a case-by-case basis, and there are still some minor power outages. We already have twice as many suppliers among whom our regions are distributed. We want to ensure that no one supplier takes on too much, so that we don't have the situation that happened in early April with some suppliers," said the DOT director general. 

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising