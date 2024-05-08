ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Some former food suppliers have filed complaints with law enforcement agencies about obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces - Zhumadilov

Some former food suppliers have filed complaints with law enforcement agencies about obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces - Zhumadilov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23112 views

Some former suppliers of food to the Ukrainian army have been obstructing new suppliers. A complaint was filed with law enforcement agencies regarding the obstruction of the Armed Forces

Firms that had previously delivered products to the Ukrainian army tried to artificially impede new suppliers. These facts have been recorded, and a corresponding statement has been filed with law enforcement agencies regarding the obstruction of the Armed Forces. Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Operator of the Logistics, said this on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Zhumadilov, it is worth recognizing that some new suppliers have not calculated their strengths and the capabilities of their counterparties in terms of purchasing products, preparing warehouses, and organizing transportation services. 

The system for processing requests and building logistics routes was incorrectly configured. 

But at the same time, there were facts of artificial obstruction by former suppliers of food to the Ukrainian army.

"Another reason is the circumstances in which they (the new suppliers - ed.) found themselves on the initiative of some unscrupulous market participants who decided to show that without them, food for the Armed Forces is impossible. We have documented facts of artificial obstruction so that the suppliers we contracted could not properly purchase goods, transportation services, etc. We have prepared a response - a statement to the law enforcement agencies regarding the obstruction of the Armed Forces.

In any case, we did not fulfill our contractual obligations in full. As of today, we are working with capable suppliers who are able to fulfill their obligations in full," said the DOT CEO.

He added that suppliers who failed to fulfill their contractual obligations will be charged with fines and penalties. Operational and economic sanctions will also be applied against them to prevent these companies from participating in future DOT tenders.

To prevent future power outages, the DOT is currently finalizing the automation and digitalization of all processes.

"If we see a drop in the percentage of fulfillment in terms of timeliness, assortment and quality, we will react preventively. If we see that the company is unable to fulfill its obligations, we will quickly make a decision to switch a military unit or region to another supplier," Zhumadilov explained.

Optional

Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Food and Supplies Department, previously stated that by replacing several suppliers who failed to deliver food to military units , the situation with food in the Armed Forces was stabilized.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

