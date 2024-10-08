ukenru
Couldn't find a wife: in Kyiv, a man vandalized the reception of the Ministry of Social Policy, he will be tried

Couldn't find a wife: in Kyiv, a man vandalized the reception of the Ministry of Social Policy, he will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10460 views

A 32-year-old man will be tried in Kyiv for hooliganism in the reception of the Ministry of Social Policy. He explained his aggression by saying that he could not find a wife and start a family, accusing state institutions of not helping him.

In Kyiv, a man who smashed up the reception center of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine because he could not find a wife will be tried, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, at the end of September this year, the man entered the ministry's reception area and suddenly began smashing windows with a chair and overturning office furniture and equipment, accompanying these actions with brutal language.

Frightened employees and visitors barely managed to run outside and called the police. Later it turned out that the man was just passing through Kyiv. He is not registered with a psychiatrist or narcologist, has not done military service, and is not officially employed.

He explained his aggression by saying that he had been unable to meet a decent woman and start a family for a long time, and that he believed that state institutions were unwilling to help him in this matter.

"...an indictment against a 32-year-old native of Volyn region for committing hooliganism in the reception of citizens of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been sent to court," the statement said.

For hooliganism, he faces a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000, or probationary supervision for up to 3 years, or imprisonment for the same period.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

