Consider the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from 3 localities of the Zolochiv community - Sinegubov

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236270 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170923 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147639 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218323 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204953 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60865 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108433 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104104 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37635 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218323 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231081 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218328 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158000 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156803 views
Consider the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from 3 localities of the Zolochiv community - Sinegubov

Consider the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from 3 localities of the Zolochiv community - Sinegubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21259 views

The Defense Council will consider a decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from Aleksandrovka, Timofeyevka and Vidrodzhenovsk of the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region due to their proximity to the Russian border and daily enemy shelling.

The Defense Council will consider a decision on the forced evacuation of families with children from Aleksandrovka, Timofeyevka and Vidrodzhenovsk of the Zolochiv community. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

Sinegubov said that in the Kharkiv region during the day, the enemy used about 40 Kabs. Under the gun of Volchanskaya, Lipetsk and Starosaltovskaya communities. Hits of 4 enemy Kabs were recorded in Kupyansk hromada.

Regarding Aleksandrovka, Timofeyevka and Vidrodzhenovskoye of the Zolochiv community. We will consider at the Defense Council the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children. After all, these settlements are located close to the border with the Russian Federation and suffer daily from enemy attacks,

Sinegubov said.

In addition, he noted that the situation with fires in forests from enemy attacks is difficult. Elimination of fires is complicated by the high mine danger for rescuers. The main task is to protect settlements nearby from fire.

Addition

On June 4, Sinegubov reported that a total of 11 thousand people were evacuated from the frontline cities of Kharkiv region , and they are being placed in dormitories of higher educational institutions. Currently, about 10 thousand more places are reserved for evacuees.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising