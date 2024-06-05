Consider the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from 3 localities of the Zolochiv community - Sinegubov

The Defense Council will consider a decision on the forced evacuation of families with children from Aleksandrovka, Timofeyevka and Vidrodzhenovsk of the Zolochiv community. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

Sinegubov said that in the Kharkiv region during the day, the enemy used about 40 Kabs. Under the gun of Volchanskaya, Lipetsk and Starosaltovskaya communities. Hits of 4 enemy Kabs were recorded in Kupyansk hromada.

Regarding Aleksandrovka, Timofeyevka and Vidrodzhenovskoye of the Zolochiv community. We will consider at the Defense Council the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children. After all, these settlements are located close to the border with the Russian Federation and suffer daily from enemy attacks, Sinegubov said.

In addition, he noted that the situation with fires in forests from enemy attacks is difficult. Elimination of fires is complicated by the high mine danger for rescuers. The main task is to protect settlements nearby from fire.

Addition

On June 4, Sinegubov reported that a total of 11 thousand people were evacuated from the frontline cities of Kharkiv region , and they are being placed in dormitories of higher educational institutions. Currently, about 10 thousand more places are reserved for evacuees.