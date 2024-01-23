Consequences of an enemy strike in Kharkiv region: 11 victims hospitalized

As a result of the morning missile attack on Kharkiv region by Russia, 11 people were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition. said on Tuesday the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Eleven wounded were hospitalized, 2 women in serious condition. The rest of the injured are in light and moderate condition - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Previously

UNN reported two dead due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv this morning. A ten-year-old girl was among the victims.

In Kharkiv, there are interruptions of water and electricity supply.

Enemy also struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties.