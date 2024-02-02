ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Consequences of air strike on Kherson: three-story building destroyed, teenager among wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

At least two people were injured in a russian air strike on the center of Kherson: a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were wounded. Both have been taken to hospital.

At least two people were injured in a russian air strike on the center of Kherson. This was stated by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, two victims are currently known. 

A 73-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, concussion and a leg injury. Another victim is a 17-year-old boy. He was also hospitalized

- summarized the head of the OBA.

Prokudin said that the occupants shelled a residential building in the central part of the city. As a result of the air strike, a three-story building was partially destroyed and neighboring houses were damaged.

Addendum

The SES also showed how rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike.

russians shell Kherson from the air: a 73-year-old woman is wounded, there are significant destructions02.02.24, 15:07 • 22234 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
