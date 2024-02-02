Consequences of air strike on Kherson: three-story building destroyed, teenager among wounded

At least two people were injured in a russian air strike on the center of Kherson. This was stated by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, two victims are currently known.

A 73-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, concussion and a leg injury. Another victim is a 17-year-old boy. He was also hospitalized - summarized the head of the OBA.

Prokudin said that the occupants shelled a residential building in the central part of the city. As a result of the air strike, a three-story building was partially destroyed and neighboring houses were damaged.

Addendum

The SES also showed how rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike.

