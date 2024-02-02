russians shell Kherson from the air: a 73-year-old woman is wounded, there are significant destructions

This afternoon, russian occupation forces attacked Kherson from the air, wounding at least one person. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

One person is currently known to be wounded. The woman of 73 years old was in her yard at the time of the strike. The victim was hospitalized with contusion and shrapnel wounds - summarized the head of the MBA.

According to him, as a result of the air strike, multi-storey and private buildings in the city center were damaged. Mrochko added that information about the consequences of the air strike is currently being clarified.

Recall

The russian army shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, twice, wounding a 59-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

