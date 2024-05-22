ukenru
Conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC in Kharkiv: the Recruitment Center responded

Conflict between a man and representatives of the TCC in Kharkiv: the Recruitment Center responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23602 views

In Kharkiv, a conflict between civilians and military personnel occurred during a combat alert, resulting in the injury of a military officer who was attacked by intoxicated civilians. The Kharkiv Regional TCC and JV launched an internal investigation into the actions of the military.

The Kharkiv regional CCC and JV responded to a video of a conflict between civilians and CCC and JV servicemen that occurred in Kharkiv during a military alert. An internal investigation has been initiated, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on May 22, a video of a conflict between civilians and military personnel of the TCC and JV was posted on social media. The incident occurred in Kharkiv during a public warning by the military. It has been preliminarily established that the conflict began when several citizens, who showed signs of alcohol or drug intoxication, used physical force against the military. The provocative attacks were accompanied by brutal language and insults to the dignity of the military

 , the statement said.

The CCC emphasizes that a soldier of the security company was injured in the attack and suffered bodily harm. He was stitched up.

This serviceman is serving in the JCC and JV after being seriously injured in February 2023 while defending his homeland. We are convinced that this incident, which occurred in the presence of the National Police, will be promptly given an appropriate legal assessment

- TCC adds.

In turn, the command and personnel of the Kharkiv JTCC condemned the actions of the servicemen who succumbed to provocation by persons with inappropriate behavior and ordered an internal investigation, which will result in appropriate disciplinary measures.

Until all legal procedures and final conclusions are completed, we urge the public and the media to refrain from premature conclusions and emotions. What happened is not normal and the command is taking all measures to prevent such incidents

- TCC summarized.

Context

Today, a video was posted online showing an employee of the TCC in Kharkiv first calling a woman names, then pushing the man and hitting him in the jaw. At the same time, police officers saw the beating and did not react.

Recall

The Odesa regional TCC and JV responded to a video showing a conflictthat occurred between a man and representatives of the TCC and JV in public transport in Odesa on May 16. An internal investigation has been launched, UNN reports.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

