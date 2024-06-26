Confiscation of assets of sanctioned persons: the Ministry of Justice told how much money has already been collected in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89116 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99373 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117345 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232489 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142775 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181677 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89116 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99373 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97868 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117345 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 32 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3528 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11317 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17050 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Confiscation of assets of sanctioned persons: the Ministry of Justice told how much money has already been collected in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24509 views

The Ministry of Justice has identified about 300 people with Russian assets in Ukraine.It has already collected about UAH 830 million of net funds only from individuals who have been sanctioned.

Confiscation of assets of sanctioned persons: the Ministry of Justice told how much money has already been collected in Ukraine

The Ministry of Justice has established that about 300 people have Russian assets in Ukraine and there are grounds for applying penalties against them. To date, only the net funds of pisanktion persons have been collected about 830 million hryvnias.  this was stated by Deputy  minister of Justice of Ukraine Inna Bogatykh on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

Working through 11 thousand sanctioned persons, the Ministry of Justice sent 16 thousand requests and received 13 thousand responses. Based on the results of the analysis of this number of documents, it was found that about 300 people have assets in Ukraine and there are grounds for applying a penalty of recovery 

- declared the Bogatykh. 

However, according to her, the work continues, so this figure may change. 

Bogatykh also pointed out that out of these 300 people, about 30 can be considered having significant assets. 

Currently, the Ministry of Justice has filed 53 lawsuits,  22 of them regarding the application of sanctions  against persons with significant assets.  42 decisions of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court have entered into legal force.

As of today, about UAH 830 million has been recovered, the right to claim, including compensation for the seized funds, is about UAH 41 million, corporate rights in 67 enterprises, 20 real estate objects and houses and apartments, including those for

- she said.

It is unlikely that we will get a full confiscation quickly, but income is a realistic scenario: Malyuska on Russia's frozen assets12.06.24, 11:11 • 112990 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31