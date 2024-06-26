Confiscation of assets of sanctioned persons: the Ministry of Justice told how much money has already been collected in Ukraine

The Ministry of Justice has established that about 300 people have Russian assets in Ukraine and there are grounds for applying penalties against them. To date, only the net funds of pisanktion persons have been collected about 830 million hryvnias. this was stated by Deputy minister of Justice of Ukraine Inna Bogatykh on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Working through 11 thousand sanctioned persons, the Ministry of Justice sent 16 thousand requests and received 13 thousand responses. Based on the results of the analysis of this number of documents, it was found that about 300 people have assets in Ukraine and there are grounds for applying a penalty of recovery - declared the Bogatykh.

However, according to her, the work continues, so this figure may change.

Bogatykh also pointed out that out of these 300 people, about 30 can be considered having significant assets.

Currently, the Ministry of Justice has filed 53 lawsuits, 22 of them regarding the application of sanctions against persons with significant assets. 42 decisions of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court have entered into legal force.

As of today, about UAH 830 million has been recovered, the right to claim, including compensation for the seized funds, is about UAH 41 million, corporate rights in 67 enterprises, 20 real estate objects and houses and apartments, including those for - she said.

