Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
China says it has identified two MI6 spies in central government agencies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27597 views

China has identified two central government employees, Wang and his wife Zhou, as spies recruited by the British intelligence agency MI6 as part of an exchange and financial incentive program to collect intelligence.

The Chinese Ministry of State Security said that British intelligence MI6 has recruited two employees of the central state bodies of the people's Republic of China. The spies identified a Chinese citizen named Wang and his wife Zhou, reports  Global Times, reports UNN.

Details

The ministry said that in 2015, an official named Wang applied to participate in an exchange program to study in the UK. MI6 contributed to the application being approved as soon as possible, given its status, according to the ministry.

When Vin arrived in the UK, national intelligence officers began to pay special attention to him, providing, for example, invitations to dinners and excursions. Thus, the country's special services sought to learn about the weaknesses and hobbies of the official, according to Beijing.

According to Chinese intelligence agencies, MI6 concluded that Wang has a strong attraction to money. Therefore, employees of the Department, posing as graduates of the educational institution, made friends with him on campus and offered him a part-time job related to consulting, with a high salary. Wang agreed and began to provide paid consultations.

She was gradually attracted to work, and the payments were higher than the consultation fees. Subsequently, the official had suspicions, but he continued to work.

When British intelligence recognized that the necessary level of interaction had been reached, Wang was introduced to MI6 employees. Intelligence agencies have asked him to provide services directly to the British government in exchange for higher rewards and security guarantees.

the message says

Wang agreed, and MI6 trained him as a spy and sent him back to China to gather intelligence. At the same time, intelligence urged the official to recruit his wife, who also worked with confidential data. As a result, the woman also joined the work.

The couple was subsequently discovered and detained. Both officials were questioned, and their case continues to be investigated.

Lilia Podolyak

