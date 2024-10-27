China is preparing a response to the US arms sale to Taiwan worth 2 billion dollars
The US approves a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including an air defense system. China threatens to take countermeasures to protect its sovereignty, although specific details are not disclosed.
China threatens to retaliate against the sale of arms to Taiwan by the United States. This was reported by Reuters , UNN.
The Chinese government has announced its intention to take “countermeasures” to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the wake of the recent decision by the United States to approve a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan. As part of this package, which has caused outrage in Beijing, the United States plans to supply Taiwan for the first time with an advanced air defense system that has been successfully used in combat operations in Ukraine.
Washington is legally obliged to provide Taiwan with military means of defense, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations.
The Chinese authorities have emphasized that they are ready to take all necessary measures to protect their interests, although specific details of countermeasures have not yet been disclosed.
