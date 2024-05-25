China completes military exercises around Taiwan

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61910 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236152 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170881 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163218 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147618 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204899 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108328 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42104 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104000 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 36862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218277 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8006 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156784 views
China completes military exercises around Taiwan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24325 views

China has completed military exercises simulating an attack on Taiwan after the inauguration of Lai Ching-teh as president, seen as punishment for his pro-independence stance.

China has completed two days of military exercises around Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

China completes military exercises near Taiwan, simulating attacks with bombers and practicing ship boarding.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense has released the detailed number of Chinese military aircraft and ships participating in the exercise.

Recall

After the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as president of Taiwan, whom Beijing calls a “separatist,” China launched the “Common Sword 2024A” exercise. This was perceived as a “punishment” for Lai's speech in which he emphasized Taiwan's independence, recognizing that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are “not subordinate to each other.” China considers Taiwan its own territory and reacts negatively to any manifestation of its independence.

Taiwan sends forces to areas around the island after China launches "punitive" exercises23.05.24, 08:31 • 17827 views

Julia Kotwicka

reutersReuters
beijingBeijing
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

