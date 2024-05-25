China completes military exercises around Taiwan

China has completed two days of military exercises around Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

China completes military exercises near Taiwan, simulating attacks with bombers and practicing ship boarding.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense has released the detailed number of Chinese military aircraft and ships participating in the exercise.

Recall

After the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as president of Taiwan, whom Beijing calls a “separatist,” China launched the “Common Sword 2024A” exercise. This was perceived as a “punishment” for Lai's speech in which he emphasized Taiwan's independence, recognizing that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are “not subordinate to each other.” China considers Taiwan its own territory and reacts negatively to any manifestation of its independence.

