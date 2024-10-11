Children's sports in Ukraine during the war: in which communities do they pay significant attention to the physical development of boys and girls

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 9264 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 13770 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43037 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144503 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193023 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120310 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353924 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178162 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147756 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196963 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
53%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14669 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9302 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20675 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27695 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23664 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 9264 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 5864 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 13770 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43037 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 248 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27306 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29604 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43088 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51248 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Children's sports in Ukraine during the war: in which communities do they pay significant attention to the physical development of boys and girls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 147705 views

Which communities pay significant attention to the physical development of boys and girls.

Children's sports in Ukraine during the war: in which communities do they pay significant attention to the physical development of boys and girls

The full-scale Russian aggression has affected all spheres of life in our country in one way or another, and sports, both professional and grassroots, is no exception. Throughout the years of independence, athletes, coaches, representatives of various federations and even sports officials have regularly voiced the thesis that this area is underfunded, sports infrastructure is in decline, athletes do not have adequate training conditions, and therefore do not show good results, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 343 sports facilities have been affected, of which almost 100 have been completely or partially destroyed. More and more athletes are forced to spend a lot of time abroad to properly prepare for and recover from competitions. Despite all the difficulties, Ukrainian athletes still delight fans with victories and prizes at prestigious competitions.

However, we all understand that in order to eventually reach the podium, you need to train long and hard from a young age. Therefore, in the current environment, support and development of children's sports in Ukraine is critically important, otherwise in 5-10 years there will simply be no one to win medals. Despite the fact that even before 2022, there were problems with children's sports in Ukraine.

According to one study, in 2021, there were just over 434,000 pupils of children's and youth sports schools and specialized children's and youth sports schools of the Olympic reserve in Ukraine. At the same time, their number decreased by almost 60 thousand from 2017 to 2021. During the same period, more than 100 of these institutions ceased to exist. Of course, there are private sections and sports groups. Therefore, according to some sports experts, on the eve of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1 in 10 children, or almost 735,000 boys and girls under the age of 18, regularly attended sports classes.

It is difficult to say how many such children there are in Ukraine today. However, it is highly likely that a significant number of them have stopped attending sports schools and clubs due to a change of residence or difficult life circumstances. The damaged sports infrastructure does not allow them to conduct full training and prepare for competitions.

At the same time, we should not forget that children's and youth sports schools are municipal institutions, and thus are funded from local budgets. So, it turns out that almost all the responsibility for raising future champions falls on the shoulders of communities.

"Children's and youth sports are mainly developed at the expense of local authorities. In principle, it was impossible to say that enough money was allocated to this system during the entire period of independence. But over the years, it has probably become too dependent on the capacity of communities and the mood of local leaders. Accordingly, even at this time, children's and youth sports are well funded in some communities. New sports schools, clubs, classes, and so on are being opened somewhere," said Georgiy Mazurashu, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, in a commentary to UNN.

An example of this approach is the Brovary community of the Kyiv region, where, despite the difficult times, the existing sports infrastructure is maintained at the proper level, the coaching "backbone" of sports schools has been preserved, funds are allocated for children's participation in competitions, and sponsors are attracted. As a result, children can regularly attend sports schools and clubs.

"Currently, our community has the only wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe, a sports school of the city department of physical education and sports, a sports school of the city department of education and science, and the Brovary football club. In addition, there are various private sections and sports groups. Boys and girls have the opportunity to choose the sport they like and want to associate their life achievements with.

Of course, due to the full-scale Russian invasion, some children and their parents left for other regions of Ukraine or abroad. There are some who have returned. In general, we can say that more than ten thousand children are involved in mass sports in the community. It is important that among them are many children who have moved from the occupied and frontline territories.

This year, among our young athletes, we have winners and prize-winners of various competitions in wushu, horticulture, chess and other sports," Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN.

The support of children's sports by local authorities is also important in that it is not just about the physical development of boys and girls, but also about communication and psychological support.

"Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have full support from the Brovary authorities, with whom we have a complete understanding, and this gives us the appropriate result. In this difficult time, it would be difficult for us without such support," said Oleg Chukanov, founder of the only European wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Brovary, president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietySportsPublications
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brovary
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.25
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71