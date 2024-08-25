Chief designer of the Iskander-M missile system dies in Russia

Oleg Mamalyga, chief designer of the Iskander-M tactical missile system, has died in Russia at the age of 91. This was reported by the Russian holding company "High-Precision Complexes", UNN reports.

Born on April 4, 1933, Mamalyga graduated from the Leningrad Military Mechanical Institute. He worked at the Special Design Bureau in Kolomna, which is now part of the High-Precision Complexes holding.

Mamalyha participated in the development of weapons and military equipment, including the first Soviet anti-tank missile systems (Dzhmil and Malyutka), tactical missile systems (Tochka) and operational-tactical missile systems (Oka, Oka-U and Iskander-M).

The Iskander-M operational and tactical missile system is designed to hit targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers. the Russian army has been actively using the Iskander-M missile system to strike at Ukrainian regions during the war.