Chief designer of the Iskander-M missile system dies in Russia

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132088 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167800 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200576 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100987 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44130 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53313 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100954 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200576 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214383 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100954 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158824 views
Chief designer of the Iskander-M missile system dies in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22244 views

Oleg Mamalyga, chief designer of the Iskander-M missile system, has died in Russia at the age of 91. He participated in the development of many types of weapons, including anti-tank and tactical missile systems.

Oleg Mamalyga, chief designer of the Iskander-M tactical missile system, has died in Russia at the age of 91. This was reported by the Russian holding company "High-Precision Complexes", UNN reports.

Details

Born on April 4, 1933, Mamalyga graduated from the Leningrad Military Mechanical Institute. He worked at the Special Design Bureau in Kolomna, which is now part of the High-Precision Complexes holding.

Mamalyha participated in the development of weapons and military equipment, including the first Soviet anti-tank missile systems (Dzhmil and Malyutka), tactical missile systems (Tochka) and operational-tactical missile systems (Oka, Oka-U and Iskander-M).

Add

The Iskander-M operational and tactical missile system is designed to hit targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers. the Russian army has been actively using the Iskander-M missile system to strike at Ukrainian regions during the war.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

