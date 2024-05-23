Cherkasy educational institution for children with disabilities received important robotics kits for teaching

Children with disabilities, who are pupils of the Cherkasy educational and rehabilitation center "Country of Good", received LEGO sets for programming and controlling robots. The construction set was donated by the MHP-Gromada Charitable Foundation, which received funding under the Children's Shelter program from Raiffeisen Bank, UNN reports.

The Foundation has been working for community development for 9 years and actively supports such youth initiatives.

"Krayina Dobra" is an educational institution that provides educational, rehabilitation and correctional services to children with disabilities. Today, the educational process covers about 130 students with hearing and speech impairments, autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, and Down syndrome.

The Center works to socialize children through the introduction of STEM education methods, which includes natural sciences, technology, technical creativity, art and mathematics. As a result, the Center has a robotics club that helps students gain fundamental knowledge for further development, career choice, and future security.

According to Oksana Kotyk, deputy director for educational work, despite developmental disabilities and disabilities, the children of the institution participate in various educational activities, including robotics competitions, on a par with their peers from general secondary education institutions.

"Participation in competitions gives our children the opportunity to acquire engineering skills, but most importantly, this practice helps them socialize. When our students are surrounded by other children, they feel equal among equals - this is inclusion," comments Kotyk.

We would like to add that MHP-Hromada also supports the project of doctors at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital as part of the Health Moneybox project. The doctors of the Kyiv-based Okhmatdyt travel to different regions of Ukraine to check the health of young patients.

"According to medical observations, chronic stress due to war, missile attacks, and air raids affects children's health even in conditionally safe regions," MHP says.

Thus, in 2023 alone, Okhmatdyt specialists conducted almost fifty such on-site consultations. The team of pediatricians traveled to the de-occupied cities of Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

During the visits, the specialists use hematological, biochemical and electrolyte analyzers purchased by MHP-Hromadske.

The equipment allows you to take and receive test results as quickly as possible.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.