Changes in the Government and the CCU: MP announces consideration of new personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for a plenary week during which a number of personnel decisions may be made. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Yes, next week is a plenary week, and we are planning to discuss personnel issues. Namely, changes in the government and judges of the Constitutional Court. And something else may come up - said the MP."

According to him, there are no specific decisions yet - everything is planned to be made over the weekend. He also rejected the idea of the Ministry of Regional Development joining the Ministry of Economy.

I have heard about Kamyshyn's plans to join the Ministry of Industrial Policy with the Ministry of Infrastructure, but this is:

- well, again, it's another attack on the rake of merging ministries;

- frankly, I don't believe that any person can handle two such big areas as the restoration and development of the military-industrial complex at the same time. Therefore, I rather do not believe than believe

- wrote the MP."

Zheleznyak emphasized that there have been no concrete decisions on personnel reshuffles so far and that all this is nothing more than rumors.

At the same time, he admits that next week there may be new dismissals among the personnel issues.

I understand that in addition to the appointments, there may even be additional dismissals. And not only in the CMU.... - summarized the MP."

Sources of UNN report that the "Servants of the People" decided at a faction meeting to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two departments.