Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65255 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147260 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247887 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164938 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Changes in the Government and the CCU: MP announces consideration of new personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13514 views

Next week, the Verkhovna Rada plans to make personnel decisions, including changes in the government and judges of the Constitutional Court, as well as potential resignations of not only members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for a plenary week during which a number of personnel decisions may be made. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details 

Yes, next week is a plenary week, and we are planning to discuss personnel issues. Namely, changes in the government and judges of the Constitutional Court. And something else may come up

- said the MP." 

According to him, there are no specific decisions yet - everything is planned to be made over the weekend. He also rejected the idea of the Ministry of Regional Development joining the Ministry of Economy.

I have heard about Kamyshyn's plans to join the Ministry of Industrial Policy with the Ministry of Infrastructure, but this is: 
- well, again, it's another attack on the rake of merging ministries;
- frankly, I don't believe that any person can handle two such big areas as the restoration and development of the military-industrial complex at the same time. Therefore, I rather do not believe than believe

- wrote the MP." 

Zheleznyak emphasized that there have been no concrete decisions on personnel reshuffles so far and that all this is nothing more than rumors. 

At the same time, he admits that next week there may be new dismissals among the personnel issues. 

I understand that in addition to the appointments, there may even be additional dismissals. And not only in the CMU....

- summarized the MP." 

Recall

Sources of UNN report that the "Servants of the People" decided at a faction meeting to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two departments.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak

