Changes in the assistance to IDPs: Lubinets calls on the government to reconsider the decision

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to reconsider the previously adopted changes to payments to internally displaced persons, according to which on March 1, assistance will be extended only to certain segments of IDPs. The Ombudsman wrote about this in Telegram, according to UNN.

I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine regarding changes in the mechanism of payment of accommodation allowance for internally displaced persons, which will come into force in March 2024 - wrote Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman's preliminary estimates, potentially 1 million IDPs could lose their eligibility for assistance, which could have significant negative consequences for people already affected by the war.

As Lubinets pointed out, for most IDPs, the accommodation allowance is the only source of income.

The loss of this assistance could deprive them of access to basic needs and housing.

In his address, Lubinets emphasized that:

The government has not introduced effective mechanisms to encourage IDPs to find employment;

the cancellation of assistance payments may encourage IDPs to return to the TOT, dangerous territories or move to other countries;



the use of significant financial resources to evacuate people from the war zone becomes irrational when people are denied basic support after displacement, which encourages them to return.



"I hope that the Government will reconsider the changes to the IDP assistance taking into account the comments in my appeal," Lubinets said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to automatically extend all payments to all internally displaced persons until March 1. After that, the payments will be extended for another six months for, among others, IDPs who are pensioners and citizens with disabilities of the 1st or 2nd group.