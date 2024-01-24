CEO of russia's largest missile corporation is served with a notice of suspicion

Boris Obnosov , General Director of the russian Tactical Missile Arms Corporation, has been served with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Law enforcers explained that official is a member of putin's inner circle and heads russia's largest sanctioned holding company that produces cruise missiles and guided bombs.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Obnosov a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive war). - the SBU summarized.

We are currently taking comprehensive measures to bring the offender to justice for crimes against our country and put him on the international wanted list.

In addition, law enforcement officers are carrying out investigative actions aimed at identifying, blocking and further recovery of all foreign assets of the suspect into the income of Ukraine.

The SBU noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the occupiers have launched more than 140 strikes on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities of our country with X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles alone.

In addition, Russian troops use P-800 Oniks, Kh-22, Kh-32, and Kh-59 cruise and anti-ship missiles, as well as KAB-500 and KAB-1500 series guided aerial bombs to strike Ukraine.

The agency emphasizes that all these weapons are manufactured at the facilities of the Obnosov holding.

Investigators also found that a few months before February 24, 2022, the official was awarded the title of hero of Russia for his direct participation in preparations for a full-scale invasion of russia.

