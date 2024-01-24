CEO of russia's largest missile corporation is served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 43756 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106509 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135084 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134218 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101849 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101501 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103463 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65082 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36497 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 43756 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258414 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28007 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135084 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105488 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121696 views
Actual
CEO of russia's largest missile corporation is served with a notice of suspicion

CEO of russia's largest missile corporation is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22048 views

The SBU alleges that Obnosov, who is a member of Putin's inner circle, has been facilitating the production of weapons used in russia's invasion of Ukraine through his company.

Boris Obnosov , General Director of the russian Tactical Missile Arms Corporation, has been served with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcers explained that official is a member of putin's inner circle and heads russia's largest sanctioned holding company that produces cruise missiles and guided bombs.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Obnosov a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive war).

- the SBU summarized.

We are currently taking comprehensive measures to bring the offender to justice for crimes against our country and put him on the international wanted list.

russian FSB colonel who tortured civilians in Kherson region to be tried in Ukraine19.01.24, 13:56 • 27078 views

In addition, law enforcement officers are carrying out investigative actions aimed at identifying, blocking and further recovery of all foreign assets of the suspect into the income of Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

The SBU noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the occupiers have launched more than 140 strikes on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities of our country with X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles alone.

In addition, Russian troops use P-800 Oniks, Kh-22, Kh-32, and Kh-59 cruise and anti-ship missiles, as well as KAB-500 and KAB-1500 series guided aerial bombs to strike Ukraine.

The agency emphasizes that all these weapons are manufactured at the facilities of the Obnosov holding. 

Investigators also found that  a few months before February 24, 2022, the official was awarded the title of hero of Russia for his direct participation in preparations for a full-scale invasion of russia.

Recall

In Chernihiv region, the metropolitan of one of the dioceses of the UOC (MP) was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

Occupation pseudo-director of Askania-Nova reserve is served a notice of suspicion 26.12.23, 16:45 • 32343 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising