Causing UAH 716 million in losses to Ukrenergo: court upholds in absentia arrest of Kolomoisky's business partner

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the arrest in absentia of Mykhailo Kiperman, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme that caused Ukrenergo UAH 716 million in losses. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

"On February 6, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and dismissed the defense's appeal against the decision of the HACC investigating judge of 24.01.2024, which imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on the organizer of the criminal scheme to seize electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalize the proceeds from its sale," the statement said.

Addendum

HACCU arrested Mikhail Kiperman in absentia.

A scheme to seize electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalize the proceeds from its sale was exposed. The amount of losses is over UAH 716 million. Four people have been served with a notice of suspicion, including Dmytro Kondrashov, former director of Ukrenergo, Yulia Frolova, chairman of the board of Alliance Bank, and Mykhailo Kiperman, whom the investigation considers to be the organizer of the crime.