Caused damage to the state for 93 million hryvnias: in the Kiev region, an official of the village council was exposed

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of the Finance Department of one of the village councils of the Kiev region, who, contrary to the law, did not transfer funds from personal income tax to the state budget. About it writes UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Investigators found out that instead of directing funds to the needs of the defenders of Ukraine, the official sent money to other expenses of the village council.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the accounts of the village council accumulated funds for personal income tax in the amount of more than UAH 93 million.

The National Police explained that according to the law, the money should be allocated to the state budget for defense needs, in particular for the purchase of special equipment and the Ministry of defense of Ukraine and artillery systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Beb detectives found that the transfer of funds from the local budget to the state budget was carried out by attracting a loan from a single treasury account.

The head of the financial Department of the village council, knowing about the need to repay the loan, did not take appropriate measures and did not issue an order. But contrary to the law, the corresponding amount of funds was used for other expenses of the village council.

Thus, according to the conclusion of the forensic economic examination, the amount of damage caused to the state budget exceeded UAH 93 million. now the head of the finance department has been informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 (official negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to five years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities - summed up in the National Police.

