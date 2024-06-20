$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Caused damage to the state for 93 million hryvnias: in the Kiev region, an official of the village council was exposed

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14204 views

The head of the financial Department of the village council of the Kiev region was convicted of illegal embezzlement of more than 93 million hryvnias from personal income tax funds intended for the needs of the defense of Ukraine, for other expenses of the village council, he faces up to 5 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of the Finance Department of one of the village councils of the Kiev region, who, contrary to the law, did not transfer funds from personal income tax to the state budget. About it  writes UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details 

Investigators found out that instead of directing funds to the needs of the defenders of Ukraine, the official sent money to other expenses of the village council.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the accounts of the village council accumulated funds for personal income tax in the amount of more than UAH 93 million.

The National Police explained that according to the law, the money should be allocated to the state budget for defense needs, in particular for the purchase of special equipment and the Ministry of defense of Ukraine and artillery systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Prosecutor who misappropriated several million hryvnias of material evidence exposed in Kyiv13.06.24, 17:05 • 30855 views

Beb detectives found that the transfer of funds from the local budget to the state budget was carried out by attracting a loan from a single treasury account.

The head of the financial Department of the village council, knowing about the need to repay the loan, did not take appropriate measures and did not issue an order. But contrary to the law, the corresponding amount of funds was used for other expenses of the village council.

Thus, according to the conclusion of the forensic economic examination, the amount of damage caused to the state budget exceeded UAH 93 million. now the head of the finance department has been informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 (official negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to five years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities

- summed up in the National Police.

Recall 

In Kiev, law enforcement officers exposed the acting duties of the director of KP "Kyivgorsvet", which concluded contracts for the supply of electric energy for consumers at an inflated price. The official caused damage to the state in the amount of 12 million hryvnias.

