Prosecutor who misappropriated several million hryvnias of material evidence exposed in Kyiv

The prosecutor of one of Kyiv's district district prosecutor's offices was caught embezzling millions of dollars seized during investigative actions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The agency explained that last summer the prosecutor supervised criminal proceedings against a private enterprise. During the searches, he seized UAH 4 million 242 thousand in various currencies in the hryvnia equivalent from the businessman.

However, instead of transferring the money for proper safekeeping, the prosecutor took it for himself. After that, he stopped going to work and did not show up at the address indicated as his actual place of residence.

Million-hryvnias scheme exposed on repair of the South Bridge in Kyiv: a number of officials are suspected

The defendant is suspected of abuse of office in the course of misappropriation of property on a large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years. A personal recognizance was imposed on him as a measure of restraint - the SBI summarized.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed an illegal scheme of misappropriation of real estate worth more than UAH 282 million belonging to PrJSC HC Kyivmiskbud.