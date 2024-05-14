ukenru
Million-hryvnias scheme exposed on repair of the South Bridge in Kyiv: a number of officials are suspected

Million-hryvnias scheme exposed on repair of the South Bridge in Kyiv: a number of officials are suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57126 views

There are a number of suspicions in the case of misappropriation of about a million hryvnias of budget funds during the repair of the South Bridge in Kyiv through the use of more expensive construction materials.

A contractor has been notified of suspicion in a case of misappropriation of about one million hryvnias of budget funds during the repair of the South Bridge in Kyiv through the use of more expensive construction materials, the Main National Police in the capital reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to police, in April last year, the director of Kyivavtoshlyakhmist and a private company signed a contract for emergency repairs to the deformation joints on the South Bridge and its overpasses.

An official of the client company, in collusion with officials of the contractor organization, decided to misappropriate budget funds by replacing the construction materials used in the repair with similar but more expensive ones. In particular, a different concrete mix was used during the works, which led to an increase in costs of about one million hryvnias

- the police said.

Investigators have now served the former director of the private company and his deputy a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of budget funds in a particularly large scale. The participants of the criminal scheme face up to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

Previously

In the case of embezzlement of almost UAH 1 million in the repair of the Southern Bridge, the director of the capital's utility company was served with a notice of suspicion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

