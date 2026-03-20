Case regarding the seizure of the vessel "Sapphire" sent to court: three Russian servicemen suspected

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against three servicemen of the Russian Black Sea Fleet who unlawfully detained civilians during the capture of the Ukrainian vessel "Sapphire" in 2022. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against three servicemen of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the former chief of staff – first deputy commander of the fleet, the commander of the reconnaissance ship "Equator," and the captain of the rescue and tugboat "Shakhter." - the post reads.

They are accused of a war crime – unlawful deprivation of liberty of civilians, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on February 26, 2022, Russian military personnel seized the Ukrainian search and rescue vessel "Sapphire" near Snake Island. The vessel was performing a humanitarian mission, not a military one. There were 21 civilians on board – 17 crew members and 4 civilians, including a medic and clergymen. All were unlawfully detained. - the post reads.

According to preliminary information, after the capture, a high-ranking officer of the Russian fleet interrogated the captain and tried to establish the crew's connections with Ukrainian military and special services, knowing about the vessel's humanitarian status.

Subsequently, people were restricted in movement, interrogated, and searched with threats and display of weapons. The vessel was towed to temporarily occupied Crimea, and the crew was taken to the territory of the Russian Federation. In March–May 2022, they were released as part of an exchange. - the report says.

In addition, the military officer who ordered the capture of the "Sapphire" was later promoted to commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Consistent work in such landmark cases – from collecting evidence to sending an indictment to court and subsequently maintaining public prosecution by prosecutors – once again demonstrates that Ukraine's legal system is steadily working in wartime conditions. War crimes are documented, responsibility is personalized, forming a strong foundation for post-war justice. - Andriy Svatok, head of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, commented on the case being sent to court.

Recall

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet received a suspicion notice for ordering the capture of the Ukrainian vessel "Sapphire," which was evacuating the wounded near Snake Island. The vessel with 21 civilians was forcibly transported to occupied Crimea, and then to Russia.