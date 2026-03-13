Car re-registration in Diia will not work from March 14 to 16
Kyiv • UNN
The vehicle re-registration service in Diia is temporarily suspended due to technical work in the state register. The service will resume operation after March 16.
From March 14 to 16 inclusive, the car re-registration service in Diia will be temporarily unavailable, UNN reports with reference to Diia.
Car re-registration in Diia is temporarily on pause. From March 14 to 16 inclusive, the service will be temporarily unavailable. During this time, technical work will be carried out in the Unified State Register of Vehicles
After the work is completed, the car re-registration service in Diia will be available again.
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