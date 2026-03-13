Car re-registration in Diia will not work from March 14 to 16

From March 14 to 16 inclusive, the car re-registration service in Diia will be temporarily unavailable, UNN reports with reference to Diia.

Car re-registration in Diia is temporarily on pause. From March 14 to 16 inclusive, the service will be temporarily unavailable. During this time, technical work will be carried out in the Unified State Register of Vehicles - the message says.

After the work is completed, the car re-registration service in Diia will be available again.

How to transfer a car license plate during re-registration: instructions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs