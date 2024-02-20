Capture of Avdiivka: British intelligence predicts further actions of Russians

In the coming weeks, Russia is likely to try to gradually extend its territorial control beyond Avdiivka, Donetsk region. However, the occupiers lack combat capability, according to an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, over the past week, Russian troops captured Avdiivka and a coke plant north of the city, which have been the subject of fierce fighting since October 2023 and have been on the front line since 2014.

Ukrainian troops withdrew to defensive positions west of Avdiivka.

It is likely that Russian forces lack the combat effectiveness to immediately capitalize on the capture of Avdiivka and need to pause and retrain - reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

According to British intelligence, in the coming weeks Russia is likely to try to gradually extend its territorial control beyond Avdiivka.

Addendum

Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that the Russian occupiers may have to take an operational pause before resuming offensive operations in the Avdiivka sector or deploy additional reinforcements from other parts of the front, they suggest