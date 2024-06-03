Came up with the phrase "polite people" in the Crimea, and now calls for the destruction of Kharkiv: propagandist Rozhin was informed of suspicion

The Security Service has documented new crimes committed by blogger-collaborator Boris Rozhin. He is the author of the expression "polite people", which he called the occupation groups of the Russian Federation that seized Crimea in 2014, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the blogger is now one of the key mouthpieces of the Kremlin, which publicly supports the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the rashists.

Among other things, he calls for the complete destruction of Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure and supports the continuation of massive missile and bomb attacks on the city.

It is established that Rozhin distributes anti-Ukrainian content under the pseudonym "Colonelcassad" through his own accounts in social networks, with a total audience of almost 1 million users.

According to the investigation, the defendant began to publicly support the aggressor during the seizure of Crimea, where he lived and earned money by freelancing.

Subsequently, he headed the occupation online publication "voice of Sevastopol" there, which distributes Kremlin fakes about the war against our state.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Rozhin in absentia of suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once:

ч️ Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

ч️ Part 2 of Article 109 (public calls for a violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as the distribution of materials calling for such actions);

️ ️ Part 1 of Article 111-2 (aiding and abetting the aggressor state);

ч️ Part 6 of Article 111-1 (collaboration);

article 436 (propaganda of war).

Recall

In 2022, SBU investigators informed Rozhin of suspicion under Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Since the attacker is hiding in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to find and punish him.