Businesses positively assessed their results in April: who showed the most optimistic results

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89066 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109092 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151860 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174476 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165686 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36983 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71262 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39145 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65077 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251675 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226603 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225034 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89026 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65077 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113192 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114078 views
Actual
Businesses positively assessed their results in April: who showed the most optimistic results

Businesses positively assessed their results in April: who showed the most optimistic results

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18180 views

For the second month in a row, the business has been positive about its performance, having adapted to the war, supported by international financing, improved logistics, growing demand and lower inflation, despite damaged infrastructure, high logistics costs and wages, and a shortage of skilled workers.

For the second month in a row, businesses have been positive about their operations, having adapted to the war. The optimism is supported by international financing, improved logistics, rising demand, and lower inflation. At the same time, damaged infrastructure, high logistics and wage costs, and a shortage of skilled workers are holding back development. This is evidenced by the NBU's business activity expectations index, UNN reports.

Details

Construction companies showed the most optimism about their economic prospects, supported by budget funding for infrastructure rehabilitation, growing domestic demand, and favorable weather conditions, with the sectoral index at 53.4 in April. Respondents expected an increase in construction activity and new orders, despite high costs and limited access to raw materials.

Services companies experienced an improved economic outlook due to seasonal increases in demand, the expansion of the sea corridor, and slowing inflation, with the sectoral index rising to 53.1 in April. They also anticipated an increase in new orders and services provided.

Trade enterprises lowered their positive assessments due to increased logistics costs associated with the blockade of the western border, with the index falling to 51.8 in April. Although they were less confident about the increase in turnover, positive forecasts for the value of goods purchased for sale remained, but estimates of trade margins weakened.

Industrial enterprises remain optimistic about their future performance, thanks to improved logistics, stable consumer demand, and slowing inflation, with the sectoral index at 51.7 in April. They anticipate an increase in production and new orders, including exports. Industrialists also expressed concern about the decline in work in progress and raw material inventories. Expectations for finished goods inventories remain at the same level as last month.

Against the backdrop of high growth rates in procurement prices, companies in various sectors expect further increases in the price of their products or services. The situation on the labor market remains unstable: while representatives of the construction industry expect a slight increase in the number of employees, retailers and other sectors forecast a slight reduction in staff.

Recall

According to the results of the seventh wave of applications for grants for veterans and their families in 2024, 52 winners have been selected. They will receive UAH 26 million from the state to start or develop their businesses. 

eRobota: 52 more families of veterans will receive UAH 26 million for business development01.05.24, 11:42 • 21016 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising