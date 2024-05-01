eRobota: 52 more families of veterans will receive UAH 26 million for business development

Following the seventh wave of applications for grants for veterans and their families in 2024, 52 winners were selected. They will receive UAH 26 million from the state to start or develop their business. This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

The winners include 27 combatants and 25 family members of veterans. 46 winners received grants of up to UAH 500 thousand, 4 - up to UAH 250 thousand, and 2 - up to UAH 1 million.

Most of the winners are from Zhytomyr, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv. The most popular areas in which they plan to develop their business are wholesale and retail trade, temporary accommodation and catering, and the processing industry.

Addendum

Since the start of the grant program, 552 veterans and family members of combatants have already become winners, and the state has invested UAH 246 million in their businesses through grants.

Under the terms of the program, combatants or persons with war-related disabilities, as well as their spouses, can receive such grants:

up to UAH 250 thousand, up to UAH 500 thousand and up to UAH 1 million for a veteran, provided that one, two and four jobs are created, respectively;

up to UAH 250 thousand and up to UAH 500 thousand - for the second spouse of a veteran, provided that one and two jobs are created, respectively;



To receive a grant of UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million, a veteran must be registered as a sole proprietor for at least 3 years. In addition, such a grant is provided subject to co-financing with the recipient in the ratio of 70/30, i.e. the recipient must invest 30% of their own funds in their business, and 70% of the funds will be provided by the state in the form of a grant.

Grant applications are submitted through the Diia portal along with a business plan.

Since the start of the eRobota program, the state has invested more than UAH 7 billion in business development