eRobota: 52 more families of veterans will receive UAH 26 million for business development

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90686 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109292 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251892 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165721 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226700 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113081 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38239 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72544 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40533 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33647 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251892 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225121 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90686 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66232 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72544 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114125 views
eRobota: 52 more families of veterans will receive UAH 26 million for business development

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21017 views

52 families of veterans will receive UAH 26 million in grants from the state to start or develop their own businesses.

Following the seventh wave of applications for grants for veterans and their families in 2024, 52 winners were selected. They will receive UAH 26 million from the state to start or develop their business.  This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports

Details

The winners include 27 combatants and 25 family members of veterans. 46 winners received grants of up to UAH 500 thousand, 4 - up to UAH 250 thousand, and 2 - up to UAH 1 million.

Most of the winners are from Zhytomyr, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv. The most popular areas in which they plan to develop their business are wholesale and retail trade, temporary accommodation and catering, and the processing industry.

Addendum

Since the start of the grant program, 552 veterans and family members of combatants have already become winners, and the state has invested UAH 246 million in their businesses through grants. 

Under the terms of the program, combatants or persons with war-related disabilities, as well as their spouses, can receive such grants:

  • up to UAH 250 thousand, up to UAH 500 thousand and up to UAH 1 million for a veteran, provided that one, two and four jobs are created, respectively;
  • up to UAH 250 thousand and up to UAH 500 thousand - for the second spouse of a veteran, provided that one and two jobs are created, respectively;

To receive a grant of UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million, a veteran must be registered as a sole proprietor for at least 3 years. In addition, such a grant is provided subject to co-financing with the recipient in the ratio of 70/30, i.e. the recipient must invest 30% of their own funds in their business, and 70% of the funds will be provided by the state in the form of a grant.

Grant applications are submitted through the Diia portal along with a business plan.

Since the start of the eRobota program, the state has invested more than UAH 7 billion in business development11.04.24, 16:06 • 51042 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy
poltavaPoltava
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

