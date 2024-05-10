Businesses and municipalities are invited to prepare applications for investment within the Ukraine Facility: the Ministry of Economy is ready to help

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Businesses and municipalities are invited to prepare applications for investment within the Ukraine Facility: the Ministry of Economy is ready to help

Businesses and municipalities are invited to prepare applications for investment within the Ukraine Facility: the Ministry of Economy is ready to help

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Economy wants to attract assistance with financing teams of experts to help businesses and municipalities with applications for investment projects under the Ukraine Facility.

Ukrainian businesses will soon be able to use the Ukraine Investment Framework tool to attract investment, companies and municipalities should start preparing applications now, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said, as quoted by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, this is a component of the EUR 9.3 billion Ukraine Facility, which will help to engage the private sector in the development of the Ukrainian economy, in particular, open up additional opportunities for cities and communities. Through a variety of risk-sharing instruments, blended finance and grants, the UIF will help attract about EUR 40 billion to the Ukrainian economy in the coming years.

What opportunities will businesses get under the EU's Ukraine Facility investment component - the Ministry of Economy's response03.05.24, 17:47 • 20161 view

In order to maximize the potential of this tool, we urge companies and municipalities to prepare applications now. We understand that not always and not everyone has the expertise to do so at the required level, so the Ministry of Economy is ready to provide the necessary assistance. We are working with donors and investors to attract funding for expert teams to help prepare investment projects

- Svyrydenko noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Plan for the Ukraine Facility will be finally approved "in a few days.

The Ukraine Facility Plan also includes investment indicators to strengthen the capacity of communities. EUR 1.05 billion has been allocated for this purpose over the next 4 years. The first of them concerns improving access to safe and quality education. The next is to strengthen the healthcare sector. The third area is the development and restoration of social infrastructure.

Also, as part of the Ukraine Facility Plan, the regions will receive funds to strengthen their energy infrastructure, including energy efficiency. The fifth area is the construction and rehabilitation of transport infrastructure.

All of these regional projects will be initiated by regional authorities as part of the regular budget procedure, the ministry said.

Ms. Svyrydenko also reminded that the "Made in Ukraine" policy has recently been launched to support manufacturers across the country. These are support tools ranging from affordable loans and grants to compensation programs, for which almost UAH 45 billion has been allocated in the state budget for this year. Both local governments and international partners can co-finance or co-finance these instruments.

EU agrees on Ukraine's plan with reforms for disbursements from the €50 billion fund08.05.24, 15:19 • 19247 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

