Businesses and municipalities are invited to prepare applications for investment within the Ukraine Facility: the Ministry of Economy is ready to help

Ukrainian businesses will soon be able to use the Ukraine Investment Framework tool to attract investment, companies and municipalities should start preparing applications now, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said, as quoted by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, this is a component of the EUR 9.3 billion Ukraine Facility, which will help to engage the private sector in the development of the Ukrainian economy, in particular, open up additional opportunities for cities and communities. Through a variety of risk-sharing instruments, blended finance and grants, the UIF will help attract about EUR 40 billion to the Ukrainian economy in the coming years.

What opportunities will businesses get under the EU's Ukraine Facility investment component - the Ministry of Economy's response

In order to maximize the potential of this tool, we urge companies and municipalities to prepare applications now. We understand that not always and not everyone has the expertise to do so at the required level, so the Ministry of Economy is ready to provide the necessary assistance. We are working with donors and investors to attract funding for expert teams to help prepare investment projects - Svyrydenko noted.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Plan for the Ukraine Facility will be finally approved "in a few days.

The Ukraine Facility Plan also includes investment indicators to strengthen the capacity of communities. EUR 1.05 billion has been allocated for this purpose over the next 4 years. The first of them concerns improving access to safe and quality education. The next is to strengthen the healthcare sector. The third area is the development and restoration of social infrastructure.

Also, as part of the Ukraine Facility Plan, the regions will receive funds to strengthen their energy infrastructure, including energy efficiency. The fifth area is the construction and rehabilitation of transport infrastructure.

All of these regional projects will be initiated by regional authorities as part of the regular budget procedure, the ministry said.

Ms. Svyrydenko also reminded that the "Made in Ukraine" policy has recently been launched to support manufacturers across the country. These are support tools ranging from affordable loans and grants to compensation programs, for which almost UAH 45 billion has been allocated in the state budget for this year. Both local governments and international partners can co-finance or co-finance these instruments.

EU agrees on Ukraine's plan with reforms for disbursements from the €50 billion fund