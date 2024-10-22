Business support hotline created in Odesa region: details
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa RSA has set up a telephone hotline for entrepreneurs. Businessmen can get advice by calling +380 63 10 00 317 from Monday to Friday, and WhatsApp and Signal messengers are also available.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the launch of another important initiative to support business, UNN reports.
"A telephone hotline has been set up where entrepreneurs can quickly get answers to questions, clarifications or background information.
For consultations, please contact us at +380 63 10 00 317," Kiper said.
WhatsApp and Signal messengers are also available for those who prefer text communication.
Line operation schedule:
Mon-Thurs: 09:00-18:00
Fri: 09:00-16:45.
"We continue to improve the dialog between the government and business," Kiper emphasized
