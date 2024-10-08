Burning for the second day: satellite photos of the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have appeared

The first satellite photos of the Russian oil depot in the occupied port near Feodosia have been released. The pictures show that the air defense system nearby was not damaged, although the tanks are burning very close to it. This is reported by Radio Liberty, UNN .

Details

The publication published the first satellite images of the fire in the port of Feodosia in the annexed Crimea.

The publication noted that in the fall of 2022, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system was installed on the territory of the base, which did not save the oil depot from the attack.

The satellite image shows that it was not damaged after the attack, although it was located directly opposite one of the burning fuel tanks.

Recall

After the Ukrainian armed forces strike, the oil port in occupied Feodosia continues to burn for the second day. The fire area has grown to 2.5 thousand square meters,

“It's burning down": Andryushchenko shares new footage of fire after hit in Feodosia